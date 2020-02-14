GWENT The Witcher Card Game launches on Android March 24th

CD Projekt Red has today finally announced the launch of GWENT: The Witcher Card game on the Android platform. Making it available via the Google Play Store from March 24th, 2020 onwards. Preregistration is now available and doing so will earn you and Imperial Golem avatar, once you log into the game on an Android device.

“Join in The Witcher universe’s favorite card game! In GWENT, you clash with your friends in fast-paced duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. With heroes, spells and special abilities that dramatically turn the tide of battle, deception and clever tricks are necessary parts of your arsenal.”

Features of the free to play game GWENT: The Witcher Card Game include :

– A fair and fun progression system turns the effort of building a competitive collection of cards into pure pleasure — just play GWENT, no strings attached.

– Beautiful, hand-drawn art and mesmerizing visual effects breathe life into every card, battle and battlefield, making GWENT both fun to play and a joy to watch.

– Crush the enemy with brute strength or outsmart them with clever tricks — GWENT’s unique round-based gameplay opens up a world of strategic possibilities to play with.

– Sling cards across two tactically distinct rows — melee and ranged. Gather more points than your opponent to win a round. Win two out of three rounds to win the battle. It won’t be easy, but no one said it should be.

– You start with 10 cards in your hand, able to play each right from the start. It’s up to you to open the game with your strongest unit, or save the best for later.

Source : Google Store : Android Police

