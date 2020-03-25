GWENT Witcher card game launches on Android

Android gamers looking forward to the arrival of the highly anticipated GWENT Witcher card game, will be pleased to know that it is now available to download from the Google Play App Store. The GWENT Android app is compatible with devices running Android version 7.0 or later, with at least 1.5 GB of RAM on board.

To celebrate the release of GWENT on the Android platform, if you log in to GWENT before March 31st, 12:00 noon CEST, you will receive a free Ultimate Premium Keg. Players who ahve already pre-registered will also receive the Imperial Golem avatar immediately upon login, there will also be extra daily rewards available for all versions of GWENT throughout launch week.

“The Android version of GWENT brings the complete gaming experience to more mobile devices. Download the game today and building your Witcher-world army right away, challenging other Android players — as well as those on iOS and PC thanks to built-in crossplay. If you have a GOG.COM account associated with GWENT, all progress and purchases will cross over to the Android version so you can pick up exactly where you left off!”

Source : PG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals