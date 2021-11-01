Gustave single-handed 24hr automatic watch inspired by the sea

Gustave have created a new collection of automatic watches inspired by the sea. Launched via Kickstarter the “slow time watch inspired by the sea” features a single hand and 24-hour markings and has been designed and assembled in France and is fitted with an internal GM to bezel. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $628 or £465 (depending on current exchange rates).

“GUSTAVE & cie is a French watch-making house which offers a more Zen vision of time with its single hand watches available in 24-hour or 12-hour models. The hand simultaneously indicates the hours and the minutes. This collection pays homage to an illustrious Frenchman. It is important to us to honor the personalities of our country in order to fully claim our values and our know-how: watches designed and assembled in France. The “Jules” collection is an ode to Jules Verne, a French writer who was passionate about navigation, author of several adventure novels such as “Ten Thousand Leagues Under the Sea”. For this collection, the marine theme is central, but the watch is adapted to all adventurers, on land or sea.”

If the Gustave crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Gustave automatic watch project review the promotional video below.

“With the sea as our theme, our team sourced their inspiration in the prows of old sailing ships to give the case its characteristic beveled profile. Thus, the lugs act as figureheads. They have been perforated to give the case an added lightness and finesse. The choice of the adjustable GMT internal bezel and the North position are reminiscent of old magnetic navigation compasses. As for the dial, its indexes are clearly inspired by the rays of a ship’s helm, while the domed sapphire crystal suggests the curve of our dear planet Earth. Finally, the smoked glass on the back offers a hypnotic look at the mechanism, like a porthole overlooking the wonders concealed by the depth of the ocean.”

“Take to the open sea in peace, GUSTAVE & cie allows you to tell time in a soothing way, with only one hand. The 24-hour format of the watch gives you a global vision of the day and allows you to take full advantage of it. On the dial, time is broken down into 15-minute increments, which provides a feeling of lightness and serenity.”

Source : Kickstarter

