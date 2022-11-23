Gungrave G.O.R.E launches on PC & Xbox Game Pass

Gungrave G.O.R.E is available from today to play on PC and the Xbox Game Pass service offering players a “stylish” third person action shooter created by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB. David Lahmeyer from the Gungrave G.O.R.E team has taken to the official Xbox wire website to explain more about what you can expect from the games arrival on the Xbox Game Pass service.

“Happy resurrection day, gunslingers! Today marks the worldwide release of Gungrave G.O.R.E and now players can experience the gore-tastic world created by Yasuhiro Nightow. In addition to its release today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, we’re delighted to share with you the first reveal of the O.D. Grave Skin which is inspired by previous entries in the series. To learn more about the inclusion of O.D. Grave, I had a chance to sit down with Gungrave G.O.R.E. General Director Kay Kim to talk about the skin, the recently released game, and more. Enjoy!”

Gungrave G.O.R.E

“Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style. Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.”

Source : Microsoft : Steam





