Award winning game GRIS arrives on Android

After previously being available as a second release candidate a second listing for the award-winning GRIS game has now been spotted on the Google Play Store, enabling android users to enjoy the GRIS game priced at $4.99.

Back in August last year GRIS was launched on iOS devices and is now available on android thanks to game developers Devolver Digital. Check out the launch trailer below to remind yourself of the unique graphics and gameplay in GRIS.

“Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities.

GRIS is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible.

GRIS is an experience with almost no text, only simple control reminders illustrated through universal icons. The game can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their spoken language.”

Source : Android Police

