GripDockIt wireless charger designed to accommodate your PopSocket

GripDockIt is a wireless charger specifically designed for those of you that use PopSocket holders. The unique wireless charger allows you to leave your PopSocket in place while still being able to see the screen. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the desktop and in car versions of the GripDockIt which has this week launched via Kickstarter and already has nearly 300 backers with still 30 days remaining on its campaign.

Early bird pledges are available from $26 roughly £20 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020. “GripdockIt’s desktop charger is designed to wirelessly charge your device, with a PopSocket, Spinpop or Nuckees, on any flat surface for simple and convenient charging. The desktop charger fits perfectly on any desk, nightstand or table. Simply place your smartphone on the charger so that the PopSocket, Spinpop or Nuckees fits into the grip for simple and convenient charging. The desktop charger also features a light that indicates when charging is being conducted.”

Source : Kickstarter

