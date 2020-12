Corsair Hydro X Series water block range unveiled for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs

Corsair has announced the launch of a new range of water block created for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series of graphics cards and chips. The range is now available to purchase directly from Corsair as well as its worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. All Corsair Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks feature a total conversion design that cools all your graphics card’s components including the GPU, memory, and VRMs.

The XG7 RGB comes with 50 high-density cooling fins, a full-length aluminum backplate, 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs and pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads for quick and easy installation. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series cards supported include NVIDIA 3080 and 3090 Founders Editions, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and more than 55 reference design cards from third party vendor.

“Precision CNC cut nickel-plated copper cold plate construction ensures high-performance cooling, with more than 50 high-density cooling fins for massive thermal transfer and surface area. A full-length aluminum shroud and backplate completely protect your graphics card’s PCB and sensitive components, while delivering a unified style for your entire card that fits seamlessly into the Hydro X Series ecosystem.”

The Corsair Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks are backed by a three-year warranty, for up-to-date pricing on the Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks, visit the official Corsair website, where are you full list of compatible graphics cards is also listed.

