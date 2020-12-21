GPD Win 3 launhcing via Indiegogo from $829

After first being unveiled back in November the GPD Win 3 Will soon be available to pre-order via an official crowdfunding campaign taking place on the Indiegogo website. Prices will start from $829 offering a considerable saving of the recommended retail price for earlybird backers. Two different configurations of the portable computer will be available in the form of a Intel Core i5-1135G7 supported by 16GB with 1TB of storage priced at $829 and the slightly powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 supported by 16GB and with 1TB for $969.

Brad Linder from Liliputing explains that “the new GPD Win 3 model is also GPD’s first device available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, which should bring better gaming performance. And since the little computer has a 720p display, the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics should be good enough to handle many modern PC games running at up to 60 frames per second.”

