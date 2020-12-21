GPD Win 3 launhcing via Indiegogo from $829

After first being unveiled back in November the GPD Win 3 Will soon be available to pre-order via an official crowdfunding campaign taking place on the Indiegogo website. Prices will start from $829 offering a considerable saving of the recommended retail price for earlybird backers. Two different configurations of the portable computer will be available in the form of a Intel Core i5-1135G7 supported by 16GB with 1TB of storage priced at $829 and the slightly powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 supported by 16GB and with 1TB for $969.
Brad Linder from Liliputing explains that “the new GPD Win 3 model is also GPD’s first device available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, which should bring better gaming performance. And since the little computer has a 720p display, the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics should be good enough to handle many modern PC games running at up to 60 frames per second.”
For more details and full specifications jump over to the Liliputing website, by following the link below.
Source : Liliputing : GDP
