Google’s G Suite rebranded as Google Workspace (video)

Google has announced the launch of Google Workspace, the company is giving its G Suite a new name and it comes with all of Google’s productivity apps.

Including the new new Google Workspace ar Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

Our new Google Workspace brand reflects this more connected, helpful, and flexible experience, and our icons will reflect the same. In the coming weeks, you will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides that are part of the same family. They represent our commitment to building integrated communication and collaboration experiences for everyone, all with helpfulness from Google.

We are also bringing Google Workspace to our education and nonprofit customers in the coming months. Education customers can continue to access our tools via G Suite for Education, which includes Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organizations through the Google for Nonprofits program.

You can find out more details about the new Google Workspace over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

