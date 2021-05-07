Google will verify 2FA users and plans to turn on 2FA for everyone

Google has announced that it will start to verify 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) users on their accounts and they also plan to turn the 2FA feature on for everyone.

The Two-Factor Authentication feature is designed to make your account more secure and a good way to reduce hacking attempts on your Google account.

Today we ask people who have enrolled in two-step verification (2SV) to confirm it’s really them with a simple tap via a Google prompt on their phone whenever they sign in. Soon we’ll start automatically enrolling users in 2SV if their accounts are appropriately configured. (You can check the status of your account in our Security Checkup). Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone.

We are also building advanced security technologies into devices to make this multi-factor authentication seamless and even more secure than a password. For example, we’ve built our security keys directly into Android devices, and launched our Google Smart Lock app for iOS, so now people can use their phones as their secondary form of authentication.

You can find out more details about Google’s plans for 2FS on their accounts over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

