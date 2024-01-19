Google unveils Circle to Search (Video)

Google is launching a new way to search on your smartphone called Circle to Search, this is a new feature that lets you circle a party of photos on your device and then Google will search for whatever you have circled on your device.

Samsung just launched their new Galaxy S24 range of smartphones and a partnership with Google Cloud for a range of AI tools, one of the tools the handsets will come with is the new Circle to Search feature. You can see this new search feature in action in the video below, you can also highlight and scribble on the item as well as circling it.

For example, maybe you need help identifying a few items a creator wore in their “Outfit of the Day” video, but they didn’t tag the brands. Just long press the home button or navigation bar on your Android phone to activate Circle to Search. From there, you can select any item that you see with your preferred gesture — like circling their sunglasses — to quickly find similar, shoppable options from retailers across the web. You could scribble the bag and tap on the boots to look those up, too — all without leaving where you are. When you’re done, simply swipe away and you’re right back where you started.

You can find out more details about the new Google Circle to Search feature over at Google’s website at the link below, it certainly looks like a really cool feature and it will be interesting to see exactly how it works.

Source Google



