Google Search gets three new travel features

Google has announced that it is adding three new travel, features to Google Search, these include a new way to browse hotels, a way to save money on your flights, and the ability to discover new things to do when traveling.

With Google Flights, there is now a new feature that will bring a price guarantee to flights, and if you purchase the flight and the price drops before you take off, Google will refund the difference. You can see more details on this feature below.

On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices are low, typical, or high compared to historical averages. Now, we’re going a step further with a new pilot program for price guarantees in the U.S. If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff.

We’ll monitor the price every day until departure, and if it does go down, we’ll send you back the difference via Google Pay. Now you can book with the confidence that you’re not missing out on a great deal. During this pilot program, price guarantees are only available for ‘Book on Google’ itineraries that depart from the United States. Visit the Help Center for more details.

The new hotel feature will allow you to view the hotel you are looking at in a swipeable format and this will give you better idea of what the hotel will look like inside. You can find out more details about all of these new features coming to Google Search at the link below.

Source Google





