Google releases Android 13 Developer Preview 2

Following on from the recent release of the first developer preview of Android 13, Google has now released another one, Android 13 Developer Preview 2.

The new Android 13 Developer Preview 2 is now available for developers to try out and it brings a range of new features to Android devices.

Developer Preview 2 is now available, with the latest features and changes to try with your apps. Install a system image and update the tools to get started. During this phase we’re looking for your feedback, so please let us know what you think! Visit the feedback page to report an issue or submit a feature request. The earlier we get your feedback, the more we can include in the final release.

The Android 13 Developer Preview program runs from February 2022 until the final public release to AOSP and OEMs, planned for later in the year. At key development milestones, we’ll deliver updates for your development and testing environments. Each update includes SDK tools, system images, emulators, API reference, and API diffs. See the following table to learn more about what you should focus on during each milestone.

You can find out more information about the new Android 13 Developer Preview 2 over at Google’s website at the link below.

Google

