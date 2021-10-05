Google releases Android 12 to the ASOP

Google has released Android 12 to the Android Open Source Project (ASOP) and they they are also officially releasing Android 12.

The company has said that we can expect to see Android 12 on their Pixel devices in the next few week and also on Samsung and other manufacturers devices later this year.

Today we’re pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.

As always, thank you for your feedback during Android 12 Beta! More than 225,000 of you tested our early releases on Pixel and devices from our partners, and you sent us nearly 50,000 issue reports to help improve the quality of the release. We also appreciate the many articles, discussions, surveys, and in-person meetings where you voiced your thoughts, as well as the work you’ve done to make your apps compatible in time for today’s release. Your support and contributions are what make Android such a great platform for everyone.

You can find out more details about Google’s Android 12 software over at their website at the link below, as yet we do not know exactly when it will land on Pixel and other devices.

Source Android Developers

