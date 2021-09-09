Google releases Android 12 Beta 5

Google has released Android 12 beta 5 to developers, the software is now available for developers to test out on a range of devices including the Pixel 5a with 5G.

They have also revealed that this will be the last beta of Android 12 and that the next release will be the official version of the software.

We’re just a few weeks away from the official release of Android 12! As we put the finishing touches on the new version of Android, today we’re bringing you a final Beta update to help you with testing and development. For developers, now is the time to make sure your apps are ready!

You can get Beta 5 today on your Pixel device, including on the Pixel 5a with 5G, by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you’re already enrolled, you’ll automatically get the update. You can also try Android 12 Beta 5 on select devices from several of our partners like Sharp. Visit the Android 12 developer site for details.

You can find out more information about the new Android 12 beta 5 software over at Google at the link below. As soon as we have some details on exactly when the new Android 12 software will be released, we will let you know.

