Google Play to offer alternative payments for in-app purchases

Google will allow developers to offer alternative payment methods in the Google Play Store for in-app purchases, the news was revealed following a recent probe by the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK.

The CMA has said that it is discussing with Google about what is being offered to app developers for alternative payment methods for in-app purchases for their range of apps, you can see more details from the CMA below.

Google Play accounts for over 90% of native app downloads on Android devices and restrictions placed on app developers currently require them to use Google Play’s own billing system for in-app transactions involving digital content. Following the CMA’s market study into ‘mobile ecosystems’ and concerns raised that Google’s control over payment processing in Google Play is potentially leading to higher prices and reduced choice for Android users, a new investigation was launchedinto these in-app payment rules.

Under these new proposals app developers would be able to offer a different payment system of their choosing, known as ‘Developer-only Billing’ (DOB), or offer users a choice between an alternative payment system and Google Play’s billing system, known as ‘User Choice Billing’ (UCB). Third party payment providers would have the ability to market their services to app developers for processing transactions involving digital content – enabling greater innovation and competition for Google Play in-app payment services and allowing app developers to have a more direct relationship with their customers.

By breaking the link between app developers’ access to Google Play and Google’s payment system, the commitments could allow Google Play users to access new special offers and in-app deals that are not permitted under current Google Play rules, allowing them to potentially save money and receive a different user experience while accessing paid-for digital content (such as streaming films and TV shows).

You can find lit more details about the investigation into in-app payments on the Google Play Store over at the Competitions and Markets Authority at the link below.

Source CMA

Image Credit: Pawel Czerwinski





