Google Pixel update for May releases

Google has released its Pixel update for May, the software comes with a range of bug fixes and improvements for their range of Pixel devices.

The May software update is available for the Pixel 3a and XLm Pixel 4 and XL, Pixel 4a and 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, and the Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro.

We have provided the monthly software update for May 2022. All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software.

What’s included

The May 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.

Display / Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1].

Sensors

Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2].

User Interface

Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1].

You can find out more information about the Google Pixel update for May 2022 over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

