Google Pixel Phones get new features (Video)

Google has released a new Feature Drop of 2023 for its range of Google Pixel Phones, this includes the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones get the Night Sight feature and Magic Eraser is now also available on all models of the Pixel Phone.

Our first Feature Drop of 2023 is here, and it’s full of updates that will make your Pixel phone and watch even more helpful and safe than before. Updates begin rolling out to our devices today and will continue over the next few weeks.

Skip the headache of sitting through long menu options when you call a business. Now with Direct My Call on Pixel 4a and newer phones, you’ll see the menu options ahead of time so you get to the right extension even faster when you call many of the most popular toll-free numbers in the U.S.

Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving you a powerful way to store, connect and share the data from your compatible health and fitness apps. Health Connect stores your data on-device and provides you with a central set of controls to manage your health and fitness data. So there’s no need to wonder which apps share your on-device health and fitness data with other apps or run multiple fitness tracking services.

You can find out more information about the new range of features coming to the Google Pixel Phones over at Google at the link below.

Source Google





