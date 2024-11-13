Google Pixel Fold 9 Pro: The Upgrade You’ve Been WAITING For?

The Google Pixel Fold 9 Pro is a significant entry in the rapidly evolving foldable smartphone market, offering a compelling blend of innovative design and powerful features. In this comprehensive review, we dive deep into the Pixel Fold 9 Pro’s design, display quality, camera capabilities, battery life, and software experience to provide a thorough analysis of its performance and usability in real-world scenarios. Sam Beckman gives us a review of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro after a few months of usage.

Sleek Design with Room for Improvement

Compared to its predecessors, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro showcases notable design enhancements that elevate its overall aesthetic appeal. The device features flat, matte side rails and minimized bezels, resulting in a sleek and modern appearance that catches the eye. However, the hinge design and camera aesthetics leave room for improvement, as they may not align perfectly with the premium look and feel users expect from a flagship foldable device.

It’s worth noting that during our review period, we encountered a crack on the back panel of the device. While this issue was promptly resolved through the warranty replacement process, it raises potential concerns about the long-term durability of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro. As with any foldable device, careful handling and protection are recommended to ensure its longevity.

Immersive Display Experience

One of the standout features of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is its exceptional display quality. The device is equipped with both a cover display and an inner display, each boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that enhances the overall user experience. Whether you’re scrolling through social media feeds, browsing the web, or enjoying multimedia content, the high refresh rate ensures a fluid and responsive interaction with the device.

The brightness levels of the displays are impressive, allowing for comfortable viewing even in well-lit environments. However, it’s important to note that the crease on the inner display, a common characteristic of foldable devices, is still visible to some extent. While not a dealbreaker, it may be noticeable to discerning users.

Following the release of the Android 15 update, we encountered a bug related to the extra dim feature, which affected the display performance. We expect this issue to be addressed in future software updates to ensure an optimal viewing experience.

High-quality cover and inner displays with 120Hz refresh rate

Impressive brightness levels for comfortable viewing

Visible crease on the inner display, a common foldable characteristic

Extra dim feature bug following Android 15 update, expected to be resolved

Fingerprint Sensor and Haptic Feedback

The Pixel Fold 9 Pro incorporates a fingerprint sensor for secure device unlocking and authentication. In our testing, the fingerprint sensor proved to be reliable and responsive, quickly recognizing registered fingerprints. However, we did encounter some challenges during the initial setup process, which may require a bit of patience and precision to ensure accurate registration.

When it comes to haptic feedback, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro offers satisfactory tactile responses during interactions with the device. While the haptics provide a decent level of feedback, they may not quite match the premium and refined feel of other flagship smartphones in the market. This is a minor nitpick and doesn’t significantly detract from the overall user experience.

Solid Battery Life with Wireless Charging Quirks

Powering the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is a substantial 4650mAh battery, which delivers solid battery life for a foldable device. In our real-world usage, the device comfortably lasted through a full day of moderate to heavy use, including web browsing, social media, video playback, and occasional gaming. While battery life is subjective and varies based on individual usage patterns, we found the Pixel Fold 9 Pro’s battery performance to be satisfactory.

However, we did encounter an issue with wireless charging due to the placement of the charging coils. The coil placement seems to be suboptimal, leading to inconsistent and sometimes finicky wireless charging experiences. This may be a concern for users who heavily rely on wireless charging for their daily power needs. We hope to see improvements in future iterations of the device to ensure a more seamless and reliable wireless charging experience.

Best-in-Class Camera with Minor Hiccups

The Pixel Fold 9 Pro features the best camera package currently available on a foldable smartphone. Google’s expertise in computational photography shines through, delivering exceptional image quality, dynamic range, and low-light performance. The device’s camera system is versatile, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos in a wide range of scenarios.

However, we did encounter a few limitations and issues during our testing. The selfie camera preview occasionally exhibited some inconsistencies, which may affect the framing and composition of self-portraits. Additionally, the “Made You Look” feature, which aims to enhance eye contact in selfies, didn’t always work as intended, sometimes resulting in unnatural-looking images.

Despite these minor hiccups, the overall camera experience on the Pixel Fold 9 Pro remains impressive. With its advanced image processing algorithms and robust camera hardware, it sets a new standard for photography on foldable devices.

Best camera package on a foldable smartphone

Exceptional image quality, dynamic range, and low-light performance

Versatile camera system for capturing stunning photos and videos

Minor issues with selfie camera preview and “Made You Look” feature

Enhanced Software Experience for Foldables

Google has made significant strides in optimizing the software experience specifically for foldable devices with the Pixel Fold 9 Pro. The device offers a range of customization options, including the ability to set up separate launcher layouts using Tasker. This allows users to tailor their home screen and app arrangements based on whether the device is folded or unfolded, enhancing productivity and convenience.

The introduction of app continuity is a catalyst, allowing seamless transitions between the cover display and the inner display. When you unfold the device, the app you were using on the cover display automatically adapts and expands to take advantage of the larger screen real estate. This feature greatly improves the fluidity and continuity of the user experience.

Moreover, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro introduces aspect ratio adjustments for apps, ensuring that they display correctly and make optimal use of the available screen space. This attention to detail showcases Google’s commitment to refining the software experience for foldable devices, making the Pixel Fold 9 Pro a versatile and user-friendly option.

Versatility and Flexibility in a Single Package

One of the standout aspects of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro is its ability to function effectively as a regular smartphone when closed. The cover display provides ample screen real estate for most day-to-day tasks, reducing the need to constantly unfold the device. This versatility is particularly appealing for users who value portability and one-handed usability.

However, it’s worth noting that concerns have been raised about potential long-term damage to the hinge mechanism if the device is not opened frequently enough. While we didn’t encounter any issues during our review period, it’s an aspect to keep in mind and monitor over extended usage.

The true strength of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro lies in its ability to seamlessly combine the experience of a standard smartphone with the added benefit of a tablet form factor when unfolded. This flexibility opens up a world of possibilities, from enhanced multitasking and productivity to immersive media consumption and gaming. The device caters to a wide range of user preferences and needs, making it a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Highly functional as a regular smartphone when closed

Potential concerns about long-term hinge durability with infrequent opening

Seamless combination of standard phone and tablet form factors

Flexibility and versatility for a wide range of user preferences and needs

In conclusion, the Google Pixel Fold 9 Pro is a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market, successfully balancing innovative design, robust functionality, and a refined user experience. While it has its share of minor shortcomings, such as the visible crease on the inner display and wireless charging quirks, the device’s strengths far outweigh its weaknesses.

With its sleek aesthetics, immersive display, best-in-class camera, and optimized software experience, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro sets a new standard for foldable smartphones. It offers a compelling package for users seeking the versatility and flexibility of a foldable form factor without compromising on performance or usability.

As Google continues to refine and improve its foldable lineup, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro serves as a strong foundation for future iterations. It showcases the immense potential of foldable technology and paves the way for even more innovative and polished devices in the coming years.

If you’re in the market for a foldable smartphone that combines innovative design, powerful features, and a user-centric experience, the Google Pixel Fold 9 Pro is definitely worth considering. While it may not be perfect, it represents a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable devices and offers a glimpse into the exciting future of mobile computing.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



