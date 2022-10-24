Google Pixel 6a price dropped to $299

With the recent launch of the Google Pixel 7, Google has reduced the price of its previous smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a.

When the Google Pixel 6a smartphone launched the handset retailed for $449 and now Google is offering the handset for $299, which is a reduction of $150 from the original price.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a Google Tensor processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a 4410 mAh battery and the device has a range of cameras, thete is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Pixel 6a, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera.

Google has also reduced some other devices, their Pixel Buds Pro is now available with 25 percent off, and also there is a range of Nest routers available with discounts of up to 45 percent. You can find out more information over at Google at the link below.

Source Google, Engadget



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals