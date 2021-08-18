Google Pixel 5a budget Android smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Google Pixel 5a smartphone for some time, the handset is now official.

The new Google Pixel 5a is designed to be a budget friendly Android smartphone, the handset retails for $449 in the USA. It is launching in the USA and Japan initially.

The new Pixel 5a comes with a 6.43 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also comes with a 4680 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Pixel 5A is equipped with a range of cameras, this include an 8 megapixel front facing camera for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup.

The two rear cameras include a 12 megapixel dual pixel camera for taking photos and making videos, there is also a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Google has said that the new Pixel 5a is now water resistant as it comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust. You can find out more details about the new Pixel smartphone from Google over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

