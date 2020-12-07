Google Pixel 5 gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Google Pixel 5 smartphone and now we get to find out what is inside the handset.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look at what is inside the Google Pixel 5 and how the device is put together.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, plus a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device comes with 7GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a a dual camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera and one 12 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with Android 11 and a 4080 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals