Google Pixel 5 gets durability tested (Video)

Google Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 launched back in October and now we get to see how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video the handset is out through a range of durability tests, this includes a bend test, scratch test, lets find out how the device does.

AS we can see from the display on the handset started to see scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is pretty much the same as the majority of the devices available today.

The casing from the handset is made from plastic and not as durable as a metal casing, the device managed to pass the bend test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

