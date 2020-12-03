Google Pixel 5 gets durability tested (Video)

The Google Pixel 5 launched back in October and now we get to see how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.
In the video the handset is out through a range of durability tests, this includes a bend test, scratch test, lets find out how the device does.
AS we can see from the display on the handset started to see scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is pretty much the same as the majority of the devices available today.
The casing from the handset is made from plastic and not as durable as a metal casing, the device managed to pass the bend test.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.