Google Pixel 4a up for pre-order at Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that they have started to take pre-orders on the new Google Pixel 4a in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts.

Prices for the Pixel 4a start at £34 a month with a £29 up front cost, there are also a range of Vodafone unlimited plans.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £51 a month ( £29 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel 4a and the range of contracts available over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

