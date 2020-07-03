Google Pixel 4a to come with 3,140 mAh battery and fast charging

We already know many of the specifications on the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone and now we have some details on the handsets battery.
The device will come with a 3,140 mAh and will feature 18W fast charging, we previously heard a number of other specifications for the handset.
The Google Pixel 4a will have a 5.8 inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.
The device will also come with 6GB of RAM and a choice of storage options and it will feature an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.
Previous rumors have suggested that the device will be launching this month, possibly on the 22nd of July.
Source GSM Arena