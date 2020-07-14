Google Pixel 4a spotted on Google Store in Canada

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch some time soon, the handset was recently spotted on the Google Store in Canada and the photo above was taken from there.

The handset will feature a 5.8 inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it will also come with a Snapdragon 730 processor.

Other specifications on the handset will include 6GB of RAM and a range of storage options and it will have a single front and rear camera.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos, on the front of the device there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat. The device will also come with a 3140 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

We still do not have an exact launch date for the Google Pixel 4a, as soon as we get some information on when it will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Google

