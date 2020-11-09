Google Pixel 4a gets durability tested (Video)

Google recently launched their new Pixel 4a smartphone and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video below the device is out through a range of durability tests including a scratch test, bend test and a burn test.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the device comes with a 5.81 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 730, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a a front facing 8 megapixel camera and a 12 megapixel rear camera.

As we can see from the video the display showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, in line with most of the smartphones available today.

The handset also did OK in the bend test with no permanent damage, so it looks like it passed the durability tests.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals