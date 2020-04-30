Google Pixel 4a could launch on May 22nd

The last thing we heard about the new Google Pixel 4a is that the handset should be launching soon, now it would appear that we have a possible release date for the device.

According to a recent report the Pixel 4a will go on sale on the 22nd of May, that date has yet to be confirmed by Google.

The handset is rumored to come with a 5.8 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, plus a snapdragon 730 processor and 6GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device will come with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for selfies and a 12 megapixel rear camera, it will also come with a 3080 mAh battery and Android 10.

The new Pixel 4a will apparently retail for €399 when it goes on sale next month, as soon as we get some confirmation of the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source Caschys Blog, GSM Arena

