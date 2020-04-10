Google Pixel 4a smartphone to launch soon

It looks like the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone should be launching soon, some specifications for the device have been revealed.

According to a recent report the new Pixel 4a will come with a 5.8 inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and two storage options.

The two storage options on the handset will be 64GB and 128GB and it will also comes with a 3080 mAh battery.

For cameras there will be a single camera on the front and back, this will include a 12 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos and a 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies. As yet we do not have an exact release date for the handset, as soon as we get some more detail we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals