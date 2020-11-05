Google Pixel 4A 5G up for pre-order at Vodfaone

The new Google Pixel 4A 5G is now available to pre-order at Vodafone, anyone who orders the handset before the 18th of November can claim a pair of Bose QC 35 II headphones .

The new Pixel 4A 5G is available on a range of contracts with Vodafone, you can see some of the options available below.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available on one of Vodafone’s unlimited plans:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £47 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 4a 5G – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for watching live TV and sport in ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on-the-go or downloading boxsets in super-quick time. The plan also provides access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator – perfect for when the time is right to travel again.

Vodafone Unlimited – £42 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 4a 5G – offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps. This makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £38 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 4a 5G – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel 4A 5G over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

