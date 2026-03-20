Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Leak: Massive 5,400 mAh Battery and 45W Charging Revealed

The Google Pixel 11 series represents a significant step forward in smartphone technology, blending innovative features with practical enhancements to meet the needs of modern users. Expected to launch between August and October 2026, the lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. With advancements in connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), camera systems, and design, the Pixel 11 series aims to deliver a seamless and powerful user experience. Here’s an in-depth look at what this new lineup has to offer.

Connectivity: Faster, Smarter, and More Reliable

The Pixel 11 series introduces the MediaTek M90 modem, a significant upgrade over previous models. This modem enhances 5G speeds, making sure faster downloads and smoother streaming. It also supports dual SIM dual active (DSDA) functionality, allowing you to operate two active SIM cards simultaneously. This feature is particularly useful for users managing both personal and professional lines on a single device.

Another standout feature is satellite connectivity, which ensures reliable communication even in remote or rural areas where traditional networks may fail. This makes the Pixel 11 series an excellent choice for adventurers or those who frequently travel off the grid. Additionally, the modem’s improved efficiency contributes to better battery performance, keeping you connected for longer periods without frequent recharging.

Camera Innovations: Redefining Mobile Photography

The Pixel 11 Pro models are set to transform smartphone photography and videography with a host of advanced features. These include:

Ultra-low light video recording: Capture sharp and detailed footage in environments as dim as 5-10 lux, ideal for nighttime or low-light settings.

Capture sharp and detailed footage in environments as dim as 5-10 lux, ideal for nighttime or low-light settings. 100x AI-assisted zoom: A combination of optical zoom and AI-powered image reconstruction delivers unparalleled clarity and detail, even at extreme zoom levels.

A combination of optical zoom and AI-powered image reconstruction delivers unparalleled clarity and detail, even at extreme zoom levels. Video generative AI: Effortlessly edit videos with tools that allow for object removal, noise reduction and background adjustments, making professional-quality editing accessible to all users.

These innovations are complemented by upgraded sensors and refined triple-camera setups, making sure the Pixel 11 series remains a leader in mobile imaging. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or videos, the Pixel 11 Pro models provide tools to elevate your creative output.

AI and Performance: Smarter and Faster

At the heart of the Pixel 11 series lies the Tensor G6 chipset, built on an advanced 2nm process. This next-generation processor delivers significant improvements in both performance and efficiency. Key benefits include:

Enhanced energy efficiency: The 2nm architecture reduces power consumption, extending battery life even during intensive tasks.

The 2nm architecture reduces power consumption, extending battery life even during intensive tasks. Advanced real-time AI capabilities: Features like noise reduction, background editing and live translation are faster and more accurate than ever.

Features like noise reduction, background editing and live translation are faster and more accurate than ever. Improved image processing: Faster processing ensures smoother performance across photography, gaming and multitasking.

These advancements make the Pixel 11 series a reliable choice for users who demand high performance, whether for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

The Pixel 11 lineup introduces significant improvements in battery technology, making sure your device keeps up with your daily needs. The Pro XL model, for instance, features a robust 5,400 mAh battery, offering extended usage on a single charge. Charging options have also been enhanced, with support for:

45W wired charging: Quickly recharge your device and minimize downtime.

Quickly recharge your device and minimize downtime. G2 magnetic wireless charging: Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging with improved efficiency and speed.

These features cater to users who prioritize both power and flexibility, making sure your device is always ready when you need it.

Design and Display: Sleek and Durable

The Pixel 11 series introduces subtle yet impactful design refinements, offering a modern and streamlined aesthetic. Key design and display features include:

OLED and LTPO OLED screens: With 120Hz refresh rates, these displays deliver smooth visuals, whether you’re gaming, scrolling, or watching videos.

With 120Hz refresh rates, these displays deliver smooth visuals, whether you’re gaming, scrolling, or watching videos. Improved brightness: Enhanced visibility ensures a clear viewing experience in various lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to dim environments.

Enhanced visibility ensures a clear viewing experience in various lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to dim environments. Gorilla Glass Victus 3 protection: This durable glass provides added resistance to scratches and drops, making sure your device remains pristine over time.

These updates not only enhance the device’s visual appeal but also improve its durability and usability, making it a premium choice for discerning users.

Wireless Connectivity: Innovative Features

The Pixel 11 series incorporates the latest advancements in wireless technology, making sure seamless connectivity in any situation. Key features include:

Bluetooth 5.4: Faster and more reliable device pairing for a smoother experience with wireless accessories.

Faster and more reliable device pairing for a smoother experience with wireless accessories. Wi-Fi 7: Improved data transfer speeds and reduced latency for better performance in high-demand scenarios.

Improved data transfer speeds and reduced latency for better performance in high-demand scenarios. Ultra-wideband (UWB): Enhanced location tracking and device interaction capabilities, ideal for smart home integration and precise navigation.

Enhanced location tracking and device interaction capabilities, ideal for smart home integration and precise navigation. Satellite SOS: Emergency communication support in areas without cellular coverage, providing peace of mind during outdoor adventures.

These features ensure the Pixel 11 series remains at the forefront of connectivity, whether you’re at home, at work, or exploring the great outdoors.

Software and Longevity: Built to Last

The Pixel 11 series ships with Android 17, offering a smooth, intuitive and feature-rich user experience. Google’s commitment to long-term support is evident, with seven years of software updates guaranteed. This ensures your device remains secure, up-to-date and functional for years to come, providing excellent value and peace of mind for users who prioritize longevity.

Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 11 series is expected to launch with competitive pricing, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Anticipated prices include:

Pixel 11: $799/£799

$799/£799 Pixel 11 Pro: $999/£999

$999/£999 Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1,199/£1,199

With a release window between August and October 2026, the Pixel 11 lineup is poised to attract a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to professionals seeking a reliable and feature-packed device.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on the Google Pixel 11 Pro.

Source: TT Technology



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