Google Phone App gets new Hold for Me feature

Google is adding another new feature to its Google Phone app for Android, this one is called Hold for Me. There is nothing worse than being on hold to a company when you are waiting to talk to them, this new tool is designed to stop you waiting your time on hold.

The new hold for me tool will wait on your call when it has been placed on hold, it uses Google Assistant and it will alert you when there is someone on the line waiting to talk to you.

Hold for Me, our latest Phone app feature, helps you get that time back, starting with an early preview on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) in the U.S. Now, when you call a toll-free number and a business puts you on hold, Google Assistant can wait on the line for you. You can go back to your day, and Google Assistant will notify you with sound, vibration and a prompt on your screen once someone is on the line and ready to talk. That means you’ll spend more time doing what’s important to you, and less time listening to hold music.

This sounds like a great feature and could be really useful, as you could get on with something else whilst the Google Assistant i waiting on hold for you.

Source Google

