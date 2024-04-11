How to use Google NotebookLM for AI research and note taking

Google has introduced a new AI platform called Notebook LM, which is designed to enhance research and note-taking practices. Notebook LM, an AI-powered research assistant, streamlines the process of note-taking and organizing research with unparalleled efficiency. Powered by the robust AI Gemini model, this platform offers a comprehensive suite of advanced features designed to enhance productivity and elevate the quality of your work, making it an invaluable asset for researchers, students, and professionals across various fields.

At the heart of Notebook LM is an intuitive AI notebook interface that aims to declutter and optimize your research process. Accessible through notebooklm.google.com (subject to regional availability), this platform enables you to create and manage multiple notebooks tailored to your specific research topics. This feature ensures that your data remains well-organized and easily retrievable, saving you valuable time and effort.

Using Google NotebookLM

1. Accessing NotebookLM

Visit the NotebookLM website at notebooklm.google.com. Sign in using your Google account. Check the availability in your country, currently it’s only available in the United States for users over the age of 18 but hopefully that will change very soon.



2. Setting Up Your Notebook

Create a New Notebook : Click on “New Notebook” and give it a title relevant to the topic of research or the project you are organizing.

: Click on “New Notebook” and give it a title relevant to the topic of research or the project you are organizing. Organize Multiple Notebooks: You can create multiple notebooks, each dedicated to a different subject or project.

3. Adding Sources

NotebookLM allows you to add various sources which the AI will use to generate insights: Direct Uploads : Upload text files, PDFs, or any documents from your Google Drive. Copy and Paste : You can copy and paste text directly into the platform.

Managing Sources: All added sources will appear on the left side of your interface. You can have up to 20 files, each with a maximum of 200,000 words, allowing for a combined total of 4 million words.

4. Interacting with Your Data

Grounding the AI : NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources, creating a personalized AI.

: NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources, creating a personalized AI. Search and Inquiry: Use the central search box to ask questions. The AI, powered by Google’s Gemini model, will pull information exclusively from your uploaded sources, minimizing the risk of inaccuracies.

5. Utilizing AI Capabilities

Summarization : Automatically generate summaries of documents to grasp key topics and questions.

: Automatically generate summaries of documents to grasp key topics and questions. Question and Answer : Pose specific questions to delve deeper into your material. For example, ask for a glossary of terms from a scientific article or request a summary of interactions from historical notes.

: Pose specific questions to delve deeper into your material. For example, ask for a glossary of terms from a scientific article or request a summary of interactions from historical notes. Idea Generation: Use NotebookLM to brainstorm and create new content, like scripts for videos or potential questions from investors.

6. Taking and Managing Notes

Pin Notes : Important insights or generated content can be pinned for easy access.

: Important insights or generated content can be pinned for easy access. Note Integration : Seamlessly integrate notes into your research, enabling a dynamic workflow where one note can lead to further questions or summaries.

: Seamlessly integrate notes into your research, enabling a dynamic workflow where one note can lead to further questions or summaries. Editing and Deletion: Notes can be edited or deleted as your project evolves

7. Sharing and Collaboration

NotebookLM incorporates a sharing feature similar to Google Docs and Sheets.

Invite Collaborators : Share your notebook with peers or colleagues to collaborate on research or projects.

: Share your notebook with peers or colleagues to collaborate on research or projects. Link Sharing: Easily distribute your work through shareable links.

Seamless Integration with Google Drive

One of the most compelling aspects of Notebook LM is its seamless integration with Google Drive. This functionality allows you to effortlessly upload a wide range of documents, including PDFs and text files, directly into your notebooks. However, it’s important to note that there are reasonable limits on file numbers and word counts to maintain a streamlined research environment and ensure optimal performance.

Precision Search and Enhanced Functionality

Notebook LM’s search capabilities are a standout feature, leveraging the AI Gemini model to sift through your uploaded sources with remarkable precision. This targeted search approach minimizes the chances of encountering inaccurate information, a common pitfall associated with some AI tools. Additionally, the platform offers a range of features to further enhance your research experience:

Pin notes for quick access to crucial information

Generate prompts or outlines from key insights to guide your research

Collaborate in real-time with peers to tackle group projects efficiently

Utilize the extensive context window, powered by a vast database of words from clean data sources

It’s essential to understand that Notebook LM is not designed to replace existing AI tools like ChatGPT. Instead, it serves as a specialized complement, focusing specifically on the management and organization of research data. This strategic positioning allows Notebook LM to carve out its own niche in the market of AI research tools, offering a unique value proposition to users.

Notebook LM represents a significant milestone in the realm of educational technology. By harnessing the power of AI to refine the research and note-taking process, Google provides you with a sophisticated tool that promises to transform how you organize, search, and collaborate on research projects. When combined with the educational courses available on Skill Leap, you are well-equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of research and technology, empowering you to achieve new heights in your academic and professional endeavors.



