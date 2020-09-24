Google Maps update adds Covid-19 data

Google has released a software update for their Google Maps app, the latest update adds data for COVID-19 to the app.

The updated app now comes with a Covid layer which will show you the Covid data for a specific area for the past seven days.

When you open Google Maps, tap on the layers button on the top right hand corner of your screen and click on “COVID-19 info”. You’ll then see a seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map you’re looking at, and a label that indicates whether the cases are trending up or down. Color coding also helps you easily distinguish the density of new cases in an area. Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with state or province, county, and city-level data where available.

You can find out more details about the updated version of Google Maps over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

