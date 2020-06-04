Google makes it easier to use Titan Security Keys with iOS devices

Google has announced that it is making it easier to use its Titan Security Keys with Apple’s iOS devices, they have made changes to their software for iOS devices that are running ioS 13.3 and above.

You can see some information on what changes Google has made to the software for their Titan Security Keys below.

Starting today, we’re rolling out a change that enables native support for the W3C WebAuthn implementation for Google Accounts on Apple devices running iOS 13.3 and above. This capability, available for both personal and work Google Accounts, simplifies your security key experience on compatible iOS devices and allows you to use more types of security keys for your Google Account and the Advanced Protection Program.

We highly recommend users at a higher risk of targeted attacks to get security keys (such as Titan Security Key or your Android or iOS phone) and enroll into the Advanced Protection Program. If you’re working for political committees in the United States, you may be eligible to request free Titan Security Keys through the Defending Digital Campaigns to get help enrolling into Advanced Protection.

You can find out more information about Google’s Titan Security Keys over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals