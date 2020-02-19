Google Titan Security Keys roll out to more countries

After previously only being available within the United States, Google has this week announced that its Titan Security Keys are now available in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Starting today, USB-C Titan Security Keys are available in those countries, and the bundle and USB-C Titan Security Keys are now available on the Google Store in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

The Google Titan Security Keys are now available in ten countries providing public-key cryptography to verify your identity and URL of the login page so that an attacker can’t access your account even if they have your username or password. Google explains more :

“Unlike other two-factor authentication (2FA) methods that try to verify your sign-in, security keys support FIDO standards that provide the strongest protection against automated bots, bulk phishing attacks, and targeted phishing attacks.

We highly recommend users at a higher risk of targeted attacks (e.g., political campaign teams, activists, journalists, IT administrators, executives) to get Titan Security Keys and enroll into the Advanced Protection Program (APP). If you’re working in a federal political campaigns team in the US, you can now request free Titan Security Keys via Defending Digital Campaigns and get help enrolling into the APP. Bulk orders are also available for enterprise organizations in select countries.

You can also use Titan Security Keys for any site where FIDO security keys are supported for 2FA, including your personal or work Google Account, 1Password, Bitbucket, Bitfinex, Coinbase, Dropbox, Facebook, GitHub, Salesforce, Stripe, Twitter, and more.”

Source : Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals