Google I/O 2020 Developer Conference cancelled due to coronavirus

Google has announced that it is cancelling their I/O 2020 Developer Conference because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The conference was due to take place between the 12th and 14th of May, anyone who has purchased tickets to the event will get a full refund. you can see what Google had to say about it below.

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don’t see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to [email protected] Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

You can find out more information over at Google’s website at the link below, we have seen a number of other conferences cancelled like Mobile World Congress, Facebook F8 and we may see more in the future.

Source Google

