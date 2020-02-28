2020 Facebook F8 developer conference cancelled due to coronavirus

Facebook has announced that it is cancelling its 2020 Facebook F8 developer conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company is following others like Mobile World Congress who also cancelled their conference.

Facebook posted a message on the F8 developer website saying that the conference was cancelled, you can ee what they had to say below.

In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.

