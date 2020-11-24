Google Fi offering up to $500 off Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range

Google Fi is offering up to $500 off some of the Samsung Galaxy Note range for Black Friday, there are also discounts on some Galaxy S20 devices,

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available for $499, which is $500 off the normal price, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for $799.

There is also $400 the Galaxy S20 range of handsets and prices for these devices start at $599, these deals are available on Google Fi as of now.

To qualify for the lower price you will have to activate a Google Fi account withing 30 days of buying the devices. You can find out more details about all of these Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Note 20 range and Galaxy S20 range over at Google Fi at the link below.

Source Google, Droid Life

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals