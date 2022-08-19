Google Cloud blocked the largest ever DDoS attack

Google has revealed that Google Cloud has blocked the largest ever DDoS attack, the attack was blocked on the 1st of June and it had a massive 46 million requests per second.

According to Google, this is 76 percent larger than the previously reported record, you can see more details below.

Over the past few years, Google has observed that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are increasing in frequency and growing in size exponentially. Today’s internet-facing workloads are at constant risk of attack with impacts ranging from degraded performance and user experience for legitimate users, to increased operating and hosting costs, to full unavailability of mission critical workloads. Google Cloud customers are able to use Cloud Armor to leverage the global scale and capacity of Google’s network edge to protect their environment from some of the largest DDoS attacks ever seen.

On June 1, a Google Cloud Armor customer was targeted with a series of HTTPS DDoS attacks which peaked at 46 million requests per second. This is the largest Layer 7 DDoS reported to date—at least 76% larger than the previously reported record. To give a sense of the scale of the attack, that is like receiving all the daily requests to Wikipedia (one of the top 10 trafficked websites in the world) in just 10 seconds.

