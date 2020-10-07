Google app for iOS and Android gets new Stories feature

Google is adding a new Stories feature to its Google app for Android and iOS, the new feature is called Web Stories, according to Google this is used by more than 800 million people around the world.

For creators and publishers, Web Stories are entirely under your direction, just like any other content on your website. Story authors are in full control of monetization, hosting, sharing and adding links to their Stories. Plus, the web offers one of the largest audiences for creators, with publishers already seeing strong results, as shown in the stories.google showcase. And because Web Stories are just an extension of a website, some early adopters of Web Stories are showcasing their stories on their home page, social channels, newsletters and more.

To help jumpstart the Web Stories ecosystem, we worked with a diverse group of publishers and creation tools in the U.S, India and Brazil this year to collaborate on the product and build out its features.

You can find out more details about the new Web Stories feature for the Google app on iOS and Android over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

