Google announces Fast Pair and more

Google is launching some new features to make it easy for you to set up new devices, this includes a new feature called Fast Pair which makes it easier to connect your Android phone to your new device.

They will also bring a new feature that will let you lock and unlock your Chromebooks with a Wear OS device and more.

Fast Pair has already helped people connect their Android phones with Bluetooth accessories over 100 million times. It enables instant set up and device pairing, bringing up the companion app for installation and transferring your Google credentials. We’re continuing our work with partners to further extend Fast Pair’s functionality beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, speakers and cars and extending it to TVs and smart home devices, so you can instantly start using all the devices in your life.

Starting in a few weeks, when you turn on your Fast Pair-enabled headphones, your Chromebook will automatically detect it and pair with it in a single click, letting you stay focused when studying or working wherever you are. If you get a new Chromebook later this year, you can use your Android phone to quickly set it up and get immediate access to all of the information you’ve already saved, like your Google login and your Wi-Fi password.

You can find out more details about the new Google Fast Pair feature and other new features over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

