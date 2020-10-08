Google adds new security features to its range of apps

Google has announced that it is adding a range of new security features to its Google apps, this includes security alerts, a new guest mode for Google Assistant and more.

These new security alerts will come direct from within the apps on your device, this should cut down on spoofing where a fake email is sent to you asking you to click a link.

When your security is at risk, time is of the essence. We work to make it easy for you to act fast if we ever detect a serious risk to your Google Account. Over the years, we’ve developed new ways to notify people about these issues and helped significantly improve their security. In 2015 for example, we started using Android alerts to notify people about critical issues with their Google Accounts, like a suspected hack. Following this change, we saw a 20-fold increase in the number of people that engaged with these new notifications within an hour of receiving them, compared to email.

Soon we’ll be introducing a redesigned critical alert and a new way of delivering it. When we detect a serious Google Account security issue, we’ll automatically display an alert within the Google app you’re using and help you address it—no need to check email or your phone’s alerts. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they’re coming from us. We’ll begin a limited roll out in the coming weeks and plan to expand more broadly early next year.

These new security features are coming to Google’s range of apps on iOS and Android, this will start to happen over the next few weeks. You can find out more details at the link below.

Source Google

