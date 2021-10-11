Gogoro launches new battery swapping service in China

Gogoro has this week launched its new battery swapping service in China finding a new generation of urban electric refueling in Hangzhou under the new Huan Huan brand. Gogoro has partnered with China’s leading vehicle makers, Yadea and Dachangjiang (DCJ) to launch the new Gogoro-powered Huan Huan battery swapping service which will first be available in Hangzhou and other cities during 2022.

The service allows electric vehicle and scooter owners to quickly swap out a flat battery and replace it with a fully charged battery from the recharging banks at the side of the road. DCJ has also demonstrated its first electric two-wheel electric mopeds prototype specifically designed to use the Gogoro battery swapping service and be available sometime during 2022.

Gogoro’s battery swapping ecosystem is an established leader for electric refueling of lightweight urban vehicles and key to Gogoro’s partnership with Yadea and DCJ, both companies are developing a range of two-wheel vehicles built for the Gogoro battery swapping platform.

Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. “Yadea, DCJ, and Gogoro have partnered to take electric two-wheel transportation in China to a new level of sustainability, reliability, and safety. Together, we are introducing the new Huan Huan battery swapping brand that utilizes Gogoro’s world-leading battery swapping system, together with new vehicles from Yadea and DCJ,”

“Today’s launch in China, the world’s largest two-wheel market with more than 300 million riders, is a key milestone for all cities. By working with Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheel maker, and DCJ, China’s largest gas two-wheel maker, we are making safe and convenient electric mobility accessible to people in Hangzhou China today and in the future to hundreds of millions of urban riders in China and around the world.”

Source : Gogoro

