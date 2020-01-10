Goal Zero Yeti X lithium power stations unveiled at CES 2020

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this year power station manufacturer Goal Zero has showcased its next-generation lithium power stations in the form of the Yeti X range which includes six different variations, the 200X, 500X, 1000X, 1500X, 3000X, and 6000X. The entry-level 200X power station was introduced during October 2019 and will continue to be available during 2020. The Yeti X models provide dependable power at home or on-the-go without the noise, fumes and maintenance of traditional gasoline generators.

Goal Zero explains more about its new smartphone application created to complement the new range of power stations. “With the upgraded Yeti X line, Goal Zero is releasing Yeti App 3.0. The upgraded app features historical power tracking, allowing users to see the energy flowing in and out of their power stations for the past days, weeks, months and years at different levels of precision. Yeti App 3.0 also introduces charging profiles, giving users the ability to customize charging modes that will optimize battery lifespan. For example, “Battery Saver Mode” ensures the Yeti X never discharges below 15%, only charges up to 85% and always recharges at 50%.”

“The Yeti X line expands Goal Zero’s range of lithium power station offerings. The Yeti 200X is its most compact and lightweight model yet, designed for quick, reliable power anytime, anywhere. On the other end of the range, the Yeti 6000X is the company’s most powerful Yeti to date, perfect for long-term need and backup power to run key circuits in your home for days at a time.”

“From home backup to charging essential devices and everything in between, wherever they go, people trust the Yeti line to provide clean, reliable energy to keep them connected,” said Bill Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. “These new sizes and upgrades make it even easier to find the perfect product for every need and continue to demonstrate why Goal Zero leads the market in portable power. “

Source: PR News : Goal Zero

