GMC shows off slick Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept

Every year in Colorado, the Overland Expo Mountain West show is held where fans of off-road and overland equipment and vehicles can get their fill. At the 2021 version of the show, GMC is on hand and has revealed a new concept truck that is very attractive. The truck is called the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX, and it’s fitted with several off-road and Overland camping essentials.

The list of special components for the truck includes a special factory lift kit with a wide-off-road chassis and enhanced underbody protection. The truck features rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, a heavy-duty bumper with a winch, front recovery points, wheel flares, and upgraded suspension, among other items.

Power for the vehicle comes from the GMC 3.6-liter V-6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. With modifications, including 33-inch mud-terrain tires, the truck has 10-inches of ground clearance. For Overland adventures, the truck has a tent on the roof along with cans for gas and water as well as an outdoor kitchen and more.

