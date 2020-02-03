GMC Hummer EV teased packing 1000hp

During the big game this weekend, GMC teased the coming Hummer EV. The off-road-oriented Hummer name is returning after a long hiatus, but it will be very different from the gas swilling Hummers of yore.

The new Hummer will be fully electric, and GMC is promising the vehicle will be a beast. The specs that GMs is throwing around include 1,000hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. LeBron James was part of the commercial for the vehicle during the game.

The reveal wasn’t much of a reveal and was just a teaser. What we can see looks a lot like the Hummer profile fans will remember. The full unveiling will happen on May 20, 2020.

