UPstage180 flat glass speaker from $315

UPstage180 is the world’s first speaker using a high-power, flat glass woofer. It has the highest response speed in the industry with a 0.2mm glass diaphragm and the highest excursion-to-thickness Index. Launched via Kickstarter this month over 170 backers have already helped the project reach its goal with still 43 days remaining.

UPstage180 rapidly and steadily generates sound waves over a large area, creating a powerful and solid bass that can reach down to 60Hz, providing you more realistic and true bass sound while maintaining a compact speaker size. UPstage180 combines soothing music and soft lighting to give your home the tranquil atmosphere you’ve been looking for.

“Last year, we launched our UPstage360 speaker on Kickstarter and earned the support of 642 backers, making UPstage360 one of the most well-funded speaker projects on the platform. After a year of development, we are back with a brand new project – UPstage180.”

“We work with Soundmatters and BDNC, the industry leaders in the design and electroacoustic measurement, to bring you the latest in technology and material engineering. UPstage180 features a Linear Magnetic Drive Twoofer, a high-power, flat glass speaker driver, and ingeniously-developed acoustic compass design. At only ¼ the size of the classic bookshelf speaker, you’re guaranteed music in Hi-Res—that’s pure, crisp and authentic.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals