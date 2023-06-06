GitHub Copilot uses OpenAI Codex to help you write code

If you’re a developer or aspiring coder, you might have heard of GitHub Copilot or if you haven’t I’m sure you have heard of ChatGPT. Copilot is a tool designed to make your coding experience more efficient and enjoyable. But what exactly is GitHub Copilot? Recently thanks to the introduction of new artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT Microsoft has been rolling out AI integration into a wide variety of its products from its search engine Bing to GitHub it’s software development and version control system.

Copilot is an AI-powered tool designed to assist developers in writing code and more. It provides suggestions for completing lines or blocks of code, allowing developers to work more efficiently. If you’re wondering how this is possible, it’s thanks to Copilot using machine learning algorithms to understand the context of the code you’re writing and provide relevant suggestions.

What is GitHub Copilot?

GitHub Copilot is an AI-powered pair programmer that works alongside you directly in your editor, suggesting whole lines or even entire functions. It uses the OpenAI Codex to suggest code and entire functions in real-time, right from your editor. This means that as you type, GitHub Copilot is actively providing suggestions to help you complete your code.

Key features

Code Suggestions: GitHub Copilot can suggest whole lines or blocks of code, helping you write code faster and with fewer errors.

GitHub Copilot can suggest whole lines or blocks of code, helping you write code faster and with fewer errors. Contextual Understanding: The tool understands the context of your code and provides suggestions based on the specific function or method you’re working on.

The tool understands the context of your code and provides suggestions based on the specific function or method you’re working on. Language Support: GitHub Copilot supports a wide range of programming languages, making it a versatile tool for developers working in different coding environments.

GitHub Copilot supports a wide range of programming languages, making it a versatile tool for developers working in different coding environments. Integration with Various Editors: GitHub Copilot integrates directly into your editor including Neovim, JetBrains IDEs, Visual Studio, and Visual Studio Code, providing a seamless coding experience.

How to use GitHub Copilot

If you’re wondering how to use GitHub Copilot to enhance your coding efficiency, simply follow the steps below:

Download a Supported Editor: If you haven’t already, download and install an editor that supports GitHub Copilot. This could be Visual Studio Code, Neovim, JetBrains IDEs, or Visual Studio. Install the Copilot Extension: Search for the GitHub Copilot extension in your editor’s marketplace and install it. Start Coding: Once the extension is installed, you can start coding. GitHub Copilot will automatically provide suggestions as you type.

While GitHub Copilot is a powerful tool, it’s important to remember that it’s not a replacement for learning and understanding coding principles. It’s a tool designed to assist and enhance your coding skills, not replace them.

That said, the potential of GitHub Copilot is immense. It can significantly speed up the coding process and reduce the likelihood of syntax errors. It’s also a great tool for learning new programming languages, as it can provide real-time guidance and suggestions.

Coding can be a complex task, but with tools like GitHub Copilot, the journey becomes less daunting. This AI-powered tool not only helps you write code more efficiently, but it also provides a learning platform for new languages. While it’s not a magic wand that will instantly turn you into a coding wizard, it’s a powerful ally in your quest to become a better developer. So, if you’re looking to streamline your coding process or learn a new language, GitHub Copilot might just be the tool you need.

GitHub Copilot pricing

GitHub Copilot offers two distinct subscription plans tailored to meet the needs of individual developers and businesses.

Individual Plan

The Individual Plan, priced at $10 per month or $100 annually, provides a suite of features designed to enhance your coding experience. It seamlessly integrates with your editor, transforming natural language prompts into code. This plan also offers multi-line function suggestions, accelerating the process of test generation. Moreover, it is equipped with a feature that filters out common vulnerable coding patterns, enhancing the security of your code. Lastly, it blocks suggestions that match public code, ensuring the uniqueness of your work.

Business Plan

On the other hand, the Business Plan, priced at $19 per user per month, includes all the features of the Individual Plan, along with additional benefits tailored for corporate use. It simplifies license management, allowing for efficient organization-wide policy management. This plan also prioritizes privacy, offering industry-leading privacy features. Furthermore, it provides corporate proxy support, ensuring smooth and secure connectivity for businesses.

In essence, whether you’re an individual developer or a business, GitHub Copilot offers a plan that caters to your specific needs, enhancing your coding efficiency and productivity.

For more information on using GitHub Copilot to help you write code jump over to the official website for more information on registering for a free trial and comparing pricing plans depending on your needs.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals