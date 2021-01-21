Gigabyte Z590 Vision motherboard range unveiled

Gigabyte has launched a new range of motherboards this week making up the Gigabyte Z590 Vision motherboard range, specifically designed for the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The exclusive design of VisionLINK and VisionLINK TB enables the simple connection to pen displays with only one USB Type-C cable, releasing creators from the mess of transmission cables and switches to a neat space.

“The VisionLINK technology allows for data and video transmission based on USB Type-C Interface and it provides power delivery up to 60 W. VisionLINK technology lets creators not only without cable clutter, but also the benefit of data, video, and power charging at the same time. One USB Type-C cable connected, turn the workspace into neat and tidy. VisionLINK TB is an advanced version of VisionLINK technology. It is based on Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40 Gb/s high-bandwidth speeds, data transferring, video signal, 60 W power charging, and daisy chain function to support up to 10 devices connection.”

“The Z590 VISION series motherboards keep the VISION white styling with exclusive hardware design to provide creators with an improved working efficiency. The Z590 VISION series motherboards inherit GIGABYTE’s leadership in motherboard power design and VRM thermal design, using up to 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS to provide the best power delivery. Solid power pin connectors on the Z590 VISION series motherboards ensure that the power delivery is stable while reducing excess heat during high workload to prevent throttling, and make the processor more stable to avoid downtime due to an unstable power supply. With the new design of the fins-array, direct-touch heat-pipe, large heat sinks and Smart Fan 6, it not only strengthens the thermal effect, but also takes into account the appearance design, allowing the GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards to be both stylish and thermally efficient.”

Z590I VISION D

– Intel Z590 Mini-ITX Creators Motherboard with enhanced power design, Effective thermal solution, Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, Dual NVMe PCIe X4 M.2 Connectors, Front USB Type-C Header

– Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors

– Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 2 DIMMs

– The limitless connectivity by Intel Thunderbolt 4

– High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel 2.5 GbE LAN

– Intel Wi-Fi 6 2×2 802.11ax with all new antenna support for better signal

– Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards

– Comprehensive cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

– Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

– Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Gigabyte Z590 VISION G

– Intel Z590 Creators Motherboard with unique VisionLINK I/O design, Effective thermal solution, Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, Quad NVMe

– PCIe x4 M.2 Connectors, Front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Header

– Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core series processors

– Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs

– Go further without more cables by VisionLINK I/O design

– High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by Intel 2.5 GbE LAN

– Comprehensive connectivity by front and rear USB3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C connectors

– PCIe 4.0 hardware design and maximum memory capacity up to 128 GB for empowering real-time workload

– 4 Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards

– Effective cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation

– Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration

– Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

Source : TPU

